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China’s real estate investments down 11.1 percent in January-February 2026

Tuesday, 17 March 2026 09:21:46 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 961.2 billion ($139.3 billion), down 11.1 percent year on year, 6.1 percentage points slower than the decline recorded in the full year of 2025, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 92.93 million m2, down 13.5 percent year on year, 4.8 percentage points faster than the decline recorded in 2025.      

In the first two months, the total area covered by construction activity in China declined by 11.7 percent year on year, while the new area covered by construction activity decreased by 23.1 percent year on year.      


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

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