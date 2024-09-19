 |  Login 
China’s real estate investments down 10.2 percent in January-August

Thursday, 19 September 2024 09:28:19 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-August period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 6.9284 trillion ($0.85 trillion), down 10.2 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 606.02 million m2, down 18.0 percent year on year.

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the given period declined by 12.0 percent year on year. The new area covered by construction activity decreased by 22.5 percent year on year in the given period.

The real estate development prosperity index in August this year stood at 92.35, up from 92.22 recorded in July.


