﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s real estate investments decline by 6.4% in Jan-Jul, new construction loses 36.1%

Tuesday, 16 August 2022 11:44:53 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-July period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 7.9462 trillion ($1.2 trillion), down 6.4 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given year, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 781.78 million m2, down 23.1 percent year on year.

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the given period declined by 3.7 percent year on year. Nevertheless, the new area covered by construction activity decreased by 36.1 percent year on year in the given period.

As a key industry with strong demand for steel, the outbreaks of the Covid-19 pandemic in China negatively affected the real estate industry, while financial problems, especially the debt defaults of several major real estate developers also exerted a negative impact on the industry, which weakened the demand for steel accordingly.


Tags: China Far East Investments 

Similar articles

FAI in China increases by 5.7 percent in January-July

16 Aug | Steel News

FAI in transportation in China up 6.7 percent in H1

28 Jul | Steel News

China’s real estate investments decline by 5.4 percent in H1

18 Jul | Steel News

China’s FAI increase eases to 6.1% in H1, but real estate investments down

15 Jul | Steel News

402 projects in China’s Zhejiang Province start construction

29 Jun | Steel News

FAI in China’s railway down 5.6 percent to RMB 192.3 billion in Jan-May

29 Jun | Steel News

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 7.2 percent in Jan-May

28 Jun | Steel News

RMB 950 million to be invested in 300 infrastructure projects in Guangzhou in 2021-25

24 Jun | Steel News

Investments in Henan’s newly-built key infrastructure projects total RMB 276.8 billion in June

23 Jun | Steel News

China’s real estate investments decline by 4.0 percent in Jan-May

16 Jun | Steel News