China’s real estate investments decline by 2.7 percent in Jan-Apr

Tuesday, 17 May 2022 10:47:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-April period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 3.9154 trillion ($0.58 trillion), down 2.7 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given year, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 397.68 million m2, down 20.9 percent year on year.

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the given period remained stable year on year. Nevertheless, the new area covered by construction activity decreased by 26.3 percent year on year in the given period.

The real estate market has been negatively impacted by the strict Covid-19 measures imposed in China.


