﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s real estate investments decline by 10 percent in 2022

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 11:33:26 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In 2022, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 13.2895 trillion ($1.98 trillion), down 10.0 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 1358.37 million m2, down 24.3 percent year on year.

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the given period declined by 7.2 percent year on year. Nevertheless, the new area covered by construction activity decreased by 39.4 percent year on year in the given period.

The real estate development prosperity index stood at 94.35 in December last year, down from 94.42 recorded in November, indicating an overall downtrend since October’s level of 100.57, reflecting the ongoing weak performance of the real estate market.

China has issued policies to boost the real estate industry, which will exert a positive impact on the market in 2023.


Tags: China Far East Investments 

Similar articles

China’s FAI increases by 5.1 percent in 2022

17 Jan | Steel News

Jiangsu Province to complete infrastructure investments worth RMB 200 billion in 2023

11 Jan | Steel News

Zhejiang Province to complete key project investments of RMB 1.0 trillion in 2023

10 Jan | Steel News

FAI in Chinese railways totals RMB 710.9 billion in 2022, down 5.07%

05 Jan | Steel News

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 5.8 percent in Jan-Nov

29 Dec | Steel News

China’s NDRC approves 106 fixed asset investment projects in Jan-Nov

19 Dec | Steel News

China’s FAI up 5.3 percent in Jan-Nov

16 Dec | Steel News

China’s real estate investments decline by 9.8 percent in Jan-Nov

16 Dec | Steel News

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 9.5 percent in Jan-Oct

23 Nov | Steel News

China’s real estate investments down 8.8 percent in January-October

16 Nov | Steel News