China’s real estate investment growth slows to 21.6% in Jan-Apr

Monday, 17 May 2021 16:23:49 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-April period of the current year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 4.024 trillion ($0.626 trillion), up 21.6 percent year on year, 4.0 percentage points slower than the rise recorded in the first three months this year, indicating a certain slowdown in the real estate industry amid measures to curb rapid price rises, while up 17.6 percent compared to the same period of 2019, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Real estate sales rose by 48.1 year on year in the January-April period this year, which is slower than the 63.8 percent increase year on year recorded in the first quarter. In the first four months, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 503.05 million m2, up 48.1 percent year on year, while up 19.5 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the given period increased by 10.5 percent, down 0.7 percentage points compared to the increase recorded in the first three months. The new area covered by construction activity increased by 12.8 percent year on year in the given period, much slower than the 28.2 percent growth recorded in the January-March period.