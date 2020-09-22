﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s new commercial residential housing inventory up 0.8% in Aug from Jul

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 17:40:52 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

As of the end of August this year, the total inventory of new commercial residential housing in 100 major cities in China increased by 0.8 percent month on month, to 484.38 million square meters, while up 7.5 percent year on year, as announced by CRIC, a real estate research institute of E-House, a Shanghai-based real estate transaction service provider.

Housing supply in 100 major cities in China amounted to 57.48 million square meters, while the transaction volume totaled 53.41 million square meters, showing the oversupply situation in the market.

As of the end of August this year, the total inventory of new commercial residential housing in the first-tier, second-tier and third-tier plus fourth-tier cities among the 100 major cities in China respectively reached 29.58 million square meters, 249.93 million square meters and 204.87 million square meters, up 11.7 percent, 11.8 percent and 2.1 percent year on year.

Market analysts said that real estate enterprises have increased investments in second-tier cities over the past few years, resulting in rising inventory levels. In the traditional peak season of September and October, they noted, rising inventory is not a purely negative signal, but also means there is sufficient supply in the real estate market, which will push up transaction volumes. 


Tags: China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18  Sep

China’s iron ore output up 4.8 percent in August amid strong demand
15  Sep

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.09% in early Sept, while inventories up
15  Sep

Inventories of main finished steel products in China up 0.6%, driven by HRC and rebar
10  Sep

China’s Henan Province to build 35 new highways in 2021-35
09  Sep

China's steel industry PPI down 2.5 percent in August