Friday, 29 March 2024 11:11:26 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced that in February this year China issued RMB 400.6 billion ($56.4 billion) of new bonds, including RMB 346.6 billion ($48.8 billion) of new special bonds.

In the January-February period this year, China issued RMB 944.4 billion ($133 billion) of new bonds, including RMB 635 billion ($89.4 billion) of new special bonds.

$1 = RMB 7.0965