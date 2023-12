Tuesday, 26 December 2023 10:01:16 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced that in November this year China issued RMB 210.9 billion ($29.7 billion) of new bonds, including RMB 185.2 billion ($26.1 billion) of new special bonds.

In the January-November period this year, China issued RMB 4.5465 trillion ($0.64 trillion) of new bonds, including RMB 3.8634 trillion ($0.54 trillion) of new special bonds.