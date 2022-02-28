﻿
English
China’s NDRC to improve market pricing mechanism for coal

Monday, 28 February 2022 12:15:51 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has issued a notice stating that China will further improve the market pricing mechanism for coal, effective as of May 1, while this provision will not apply to the prices of imported coal.

Moreover, in the notice, the NDRC has indicated the price range which it considers reasonable for medium- and long-term transactions during the process of ore extraction in key regions in China. For instance, the reasonable price range for 5,500 kilocalorie coal in Shanxi Province will be RMB 370-570/mt ($58.4-90.0/mt), while it will be in the range of RMB 320-520/mt ($50.5-82.0/mt) in Shaanxi Province.


