China’s NDRC approves eight fixed asset investment projects in July

Tuesday, 17 August 2021 13:55:40 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Meng Wei, spokesman for China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), has stated that the NDRC approved eight fixed asset investment projects in July this year, with an overall FAI of RMB 58.2 billion ($9.0 billion), mostly covering the fields of transportation and energy.

