China’s NBS calls for effective measures to strengthen steel market regulation

Tuesday, 18 May 2021 14:19:04 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The rising PPI (producers’ price index) in China has been good for the improvement of enterprises’ efficiency, while also exerting strong pressure on downstream industries since increasing raw material prices have been pushing up production costs, as stated by Fu Linghui, spokesman for China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

He said that, accordingly, the NBS is calling for the strengthening of market regulations, with the aim of promoting enterprises’ steady and healthy development. At the same time, he also said the new developments regarding the Covid-19 pandemic in some countries across the world will exert a negative impact on the global economic recovery. 


