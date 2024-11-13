 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s MOF issues budget for part of subsidies for urban affordable housing projects in 2025

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 13:39:53 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s Ministry of Finance has issued a notice announcing in advance the budget for part of the central government financial subsidies for urban affordable housing projects in 2025, amounting to RMB 56.6 billion ($7.9 billion). In particular, the budget for ensuring affordable and livable housing is RMB 11.9 billion, while the budget for urban village renovation is RMB 10 billion ($1.4 billion), the budget for the renovation of old residential areas is RMB 33.2 billion ($4.6 billion), and the budget for the renovation of shantytowns (dangerous old urban housing areas) is RMB 1.5 billion ($0.2 billion).

China’s Ministry of Natural Resources has also issued a notice requiring the active use of special local government bonds to step up the buying back of idle land (land which had been purchased by developers but which has not been developed), in order to promote stable and healthy development of the real estate industry.


Tags: China Far East Construction 

Similar articles

China's excavator sales estimated to have risen by 15.1% in Oct

11 Nov | Steel News

Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 2.08% in October

01 Nov | Steel News

China's excavator sales expected to increase by 10 percent in Oct

25 Oct | Steel News

NBS: China's excavator output increases by 21.9 percent in Jan-Sept

22 Oct | Steel News

Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 1.85% in September

09 Oct | Steel News

Fresh real estate stimuli in China result in huge surge in steel prices on last day before holiday

30 Sep | Steel News

NBS: China's excavator output increases by 16.7 percent in Jan-Aug

23 Sep | Steel News

China's excavator sales up 11.8 percent in August

09 Sep | Steel News

Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 1.76% in August

03 Sep | Steel News

China to issue RMB 1.4 trillion for ‘white list’ real estate projects, boosting weak steel market

21 Aug | Steel News