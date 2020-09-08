China’s local government bonds issued in Aug highest so far this year

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 12:07:05 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

According to the data from China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF), in August this year local governments in China issued RMB 1.2 trillion ($0.18 trillion) of local government bonds, constituting the highest monthly level so far in the current year.

Zhang Yiqun, deputy chairman of the Special Committee for the Budgetary Performance of China, said the speeding up of the issuance of local government bonds in August was mainly due to the acceleration of the transformation of old residential areas, which boosted construction volumes.

Meanwhile, some local governments have said they have been planning the issuance of local government bonds for the coming year.