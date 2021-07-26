China’s land prices edge up slightly in Q2

Monday, 26 July 2021 12:07:01 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s land prices edge up slightly in the second quarter of the current year, with land for commercial usage indicating the continuous rises for the fourth quarter, as announced by China Land Surveying and Planning Institute.

In the second quarter, the quarter-on-quarter growth in land price for 105 major cities was 0.7 percent, 0.07 percentage points higher than that recorded in the first quarter, while the year-on-year growth was 2.67 percent in the second quarter, 0.23 percentage points higher than that recorded in the first quarter.

It is thought that land prices may edge up steadily in the third quarter this year, signaling some regions may continue to bear heavy pressure in controlling the land prices within the reasonable level.