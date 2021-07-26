﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s land prices edge up slightly in Q2

Monday, 26 July 2021 12:07:01 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s land prices edge up slightly in the second quarter of the current year, with land for commercial usage indicating the continuous rises for the fourth quarter, as announced by China Land Surveying and Planning Institute.

In the second quarter, the quarter-on-quarter growth in land price for 105 major cities was 0.7 percent, 0.07 percentage points higher than that recorded in the first quarter, while the year-on-year growth was 2.67 percent in the second quarter, 0.23 percentage points higher than that recorded in the first quarter.

It is thought that land prices may edge up steadily in the third quarter this year, signaling some regions may continue to bear heavy pressure in controlling the land prices within the reasonable level.


Tags: Far East  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26  Jul

MEE proceeds with second round of environmental inspection
23  Jul

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.62% in mid-July, stocks up 6.12%
21  Jul

CISA: China’s steel prices edge down in June, improvement expected in July
20  Jul

China’s iron ore output up 15.9 percent in January-June
15  Jul

China’s coal and lignite imports down 19.7 percent in Jan-Jun