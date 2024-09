In the January-August period this year, China’s issuance of new local government special bonds amounted to RMB 2.571428 trillion ($0.36 trillion). In particular, China’s issuance of new local government special bonds totaled RMB 796.489 billion ($112 billion), creating the highest level for a single month in the current year.

In the first eight months this year, China’s issuance of local government bonds totaled RMB 5.4 trillion ($0.76 trillion), down 14.18 percent year on year.