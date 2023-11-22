﻿
China’s iron ore reserves total 16.246 billion mt as of end of 2022

Wednesday, 22 November 2023 11:21:31 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s iron ore reserves amounted to 16.246 billion mt as of the end of 2022, according to the China Mineral Resources Report 2023 issued by the Ministry of National Natural Resources.

In particular, Liaoning, Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Anhui and Sichuan are the five Chinese provinces with the largest iron ore reserves, having 3.955 billion mt, 2.191 billion mt, 1.479 billion mt, 1.273 billion mt and 1.17 billion mt of iron ore reserves, accounting for 24.3 percent, 13.5 percent, 9.1 percent, 7.8 percent and 7.2 percent of the country’s reserves, respectively.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Far East 

