China’s iron ore output up 7.5 percent in January-February

Friday, 18 March 2022 14:38:41 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in the January-February period this year China’s iron ore production amounted to 155.757 million mt, increasing by 7.5 percent year on year.

Import iron ore prices moved up first in February but later softened later in the month, with the highest level of $153/mt CFR seen on February 10, while the lowest level of $130/mt CFR was recorded on February 17.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, in the January-February period iron ore imports in China almost remained stable year on year, totaling 181 million mt.