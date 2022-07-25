China’s iron ore output up 2.9 percent in January-June

Monday, 25 July 2022 12:05:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in the January-June period this year China’s iron ore production amounted to 501.211 million mt, decreasing by 2.9 percent year on year.

In June alone, China’s iron ore production reached 98.711 million mt, rising by 9.2 percent year on year, while up 0.93 percent month on month.

Import iron ore prices moved on an overall downtrend in June, with the highest level of $147/mt CFR during the month being seen on June 8, while the lowest level of $109/mt CFR was recorded on June 22 due to the decreases in iron ore futures prices at Dalian Commodity Exchange and the sluggish demand from steelmakers amid declining steel prices in the given month.