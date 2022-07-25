﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s iron ore output up 2.9 percent in January-June

Monday, 25 July 2022 12:05:18 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in the January-June period this year China’s iron ore production amounted to 501.211 million mt, decreasing by 2.9 percent year on year.

In June alone, China’s iron ore production reached 98.711 million mt, rising by 9.2 percent year on year, while up 0.93 percent month on month.

Import iron ore prices moved on an overall downtrend in June, with the highest level of $147/mt CFR during the month being seen on June 8, while the lowest level of $109/mt CFR was recorded on June 22 due to the decreases in iron ore futures prices at Dalian Commodity Exchange and the sluggish demand from steelmakers amid declining steel prices in the given month. 


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Price increases for Brazilian high-grade iron ore exports

25 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 4.3 percent in June from May

25 Jul | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 22, 2022

22 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore prices fall further as bearish mood prevails, demand limited

21 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Anglo American’s iron ore output down 13.5 percent in H1

21 Jul | Steel News

Canadian iron ore production up 14.5 percent in May

20 Jul | Steel News

Vale reduces production target for 2022

20 Jul | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 20, 2022

20 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 2.81 percent

20 Jul | Steel News

Price declines slightly for Brazilian high-grade iron ore

19 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials