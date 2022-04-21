China’s iron ore output up 2.1 percent in January-March

Thursday, 21 April 2022 14:55:54 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, China’s iron ore production amounted to 255.558 million mt, increasing by 2.1 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In March alone, China’s iron ore production reached 94.762 million mt, increasing by 8.6 percent year on year.

Import iron ore prices moved on a fluctuating trend in March, with the highest level during the months seen at $160/mt CFR on March 7-8, and the lowest level of $135/mt CFR seen on March 15 due to the sharp declines seen in iron ore futures prices at Dalian Commodity Exchange. Import iron ore prices bottomed up from mid-march.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, iron ore imports in China declined by 5.2 percent year on year to 268.357 million mt in the first three months this year.