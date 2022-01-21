China’s iron ore output rises by 9.4 percent in 2021

Friday, 21 January 2022 12:35:23 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in 2021 China’s iron ore production amounted to 980.528 million mt, increasing by 9.4 percent year on year, 1.0 percentage points slower than the rise recorded in the first 11 months last year.

In December alone, iron ore production reached 78.512 million mt, down 1.6 percent year on year, 1.5 percentage points faster than the decline recorded in November, while up 0.15 percent month on month.

Import iron ore prices moved on an overall uptrend in December, with the highest level during the month seen at $125/mt CFR during December 24 to 26, while the lowest level of $99/mt CFR was recorded on December 2.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, in 2021 China’s iron ore imports decreased by 3.9 percent year on year to 1.124315 billion mt, while in December alone China imported 86.074 million mt of iron ore, down 11.03 percent year on year, while down 17.99 percent month on month.