China’s iron ore output down 4.2 percent in January-August 2025

In the January-August period this year, China’s iron ore production amounted to 678.104 million mt, decreasing by 4.2 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In August alone, China’s iron ore production totaled 81.633 million mt, increasing by 8.8 percent year on year, while down 5.4 percent month on month.

In August, import iron ore prices moved up first, edging down later, while they rebounded at the end of the given month. The lowest level of $99/mt during the given month was seen on August 1-2, while the highest level of $103/mt was observed on August 12 and August 28.