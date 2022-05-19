﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s iron ore output down 0.9 percent in January-April

Thursday, 19 May 2022 09:45:35 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in the January-April period this year, China’s iron ore production amounted to 330.794 million mt, decreasing by 0.9 percent year on year.

In April alone, China’s iron ore production reached 85.794 million mt, decreasing by 4.5 percent year on year.

Import iron ore prices moved on an overall downtrend in April, with the highest level of $160/mt CFR being seen during April 1-6, while the lowest level of $136/mt CFR has been seen on April 25 due to the sharp declines seen in iron ore futures prices at Dalian Commodity Exchange. The shrinking profitability on steelmakers’ side resulted in the slack demand for import iron ore, which exerted a negative impact on its prices.  


Tags: iron ore raw mat China Southeast Asia steelmaking production 

Similar articles

16 Oct

China’s apparent crude steel consumption up 7.8 percent in Jan-Aug
09 Aug

China’s apparent crude steel consumption up eight percent in H1
12 Jul

China’s apparent crude steel consumption up 7.8 percent in January-May
10 May

China’s apparent crude steel consumption up 9.2 in Q1
12 Apr

China’s apparent crude steel consumption up 9.8 in January-February
20 Sep

China’s iron ore output down 2.3 percent in January-August
22 Apr

China’s iron ore output down six percent in Jan-Feb
19 Aug

China’s iron ore output down 10.1 percent in January-July
23 Jun

Iron ore inventory decreases at Chinese ports
09 Jun

Iron ore inventory decreases at Chinese ports