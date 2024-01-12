China’s iron ore imports up 6.6 percent in 2023

Friday, 12 January 2024 10:35:08 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2023, China imported 1,179.06 million mt of iron ore, up 6.6 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on January 12.

In December alone, China imported 100.861 million mt of iron ore, down 1.8 percent month on month, while rising by 11 percent, year on year.

In December, import iron ore prices moved up first but edged down later, though they rebounded again from December 19 amid expectations of stock replenishment for iron ore ahead of the New Year holiday. Meanwhile, inventories of iron ore held by steelmakers were at a relatively low level, providing support for ore prices in late December.