Wednesday, 07 December 2022 11:21:45 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, China imported 1016.097 million mt of iron ore, down 2.1 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on December 7.

In November alone, China imported 98.846 million mt of iron ore, down 5.8 percent year on year, while up 4.1 percent month on month.

Finished steel prices in China indicated a rebounding trend in November, stimulating demand for iron ore and contributing to the rises in iron ore imports in the given month.