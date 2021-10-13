China’s iron ore imports down 11.9% in Sept due to steel output curbs

Wednesday, 13 October 2021 13:49:06 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In September this year, China imported 95.611 million mt of iron ore, down 11.9 percent year on year, while down 1.93 percent month on month, signaling slackening demand in the given month amid production restrictions and power supply limits.

China has planned to restrict its crude steel output, which will drag down iron ore imports during the remainder of the current year.

In the January-September period of the year, iron ore imports in China decreased by 3.0 percent year on year to 842 million mt, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on October 13. The decline in the first nine months of the year was higher than the 1.7 percent decrease recorded in the January-August period this year.