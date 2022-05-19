China’s HRC output up 0.2 percent in January-April

Thursday, 19 May 2022 09:50:35 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 61.419 million mt, up 0.2 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production reached 13.833 million mt, down 2.9 percent year on year.

In April alone, China’s HRC and CRC production amounted to 16.549 million mt and 3.439 million mt, up 2.2 percent and down 12.5 percent, year on year, respectively.

In April, HRC prices indicated an overall downtrend amid the slack demand from downstream users due to the strict controlling measures against the Covid-19 pandemic and the downtrend in HRC futures prices. HRC prices edged down further in May.