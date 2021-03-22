China’s housing prices likely to rise by up to five percent in 2021

China’s housing prices are expected to continue their increasing trend in the current year, likely rising by five percent or lower in the given year guided by the central government’s target of stabilizing land prices, housing prices and buyers’ expectations regarding the prospects for the real estate market, as stated by Mo Tianquan, the president of the China Index Academy (CIA), a Beijing-based real estate research institute.

