﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s housing prices likely to rise by up to five percent in 2021

Monday, 22 March 2021 11:40:02 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s housing prices are expected to continue their increasing trend in the current year, likely rising by five percent or lower in the given year guided by the central government’s target of stabilizing land prices, housing prices and buyers’ expectations regarding the prospects for the real estate market, as stated by Mo Tianquan, the president of the China Index Academy (CIA), a Beijing-based real estate research institute.


Tags: Far East  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17  Mar

TISCO plans to produce 15.05 million mt of crude steel in 2021
10  Mar

Outlook for ex-China CRC worsens as local market retreats
10  Mar

China's steel industry PPI rises by 14.1 percent in Feb
04  Mar

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China to rise by 71 percent in Jan-Feb
04  Mar

Stocks of main steel products in China up 14.6% in late Feb, HRC up most