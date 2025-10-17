China’s HBIS Tangsteel commissions new pickling line at Laoting plant

Chinese steelmaker HBIS Tangsteel has reached a major technological milestone in the flat steel processing sector with the commissioning of a new pickling line at its Laoting plant in China’s Hebei Province. The new facility combines high-speed operation, a broad thickness range and advanced automation, setting new benchmarks for productivity and strip quality, according to UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies, supplier of the equipment.

Exceptional processing capacity

The new line developed by Primetals can handle strip thicknesses between 1.8 mm and 15 mm and operates at speeds up to 200 meters per minute. This makes it capable of processing a product mix normally achievable only with two separate continuous pickling lines - a major step forward in space and cost efficiency.

Advanced finishing equipment

The new line includes:

A single-stand skin-pass mill for superior flatness control

A side trimmer capable of handling strip thicknesses between 2 mm and 8 mm, ensuring high edge precision

These additions strengthen the line’s ability to produce high-grade steel coils ready for demanding finishing operations.