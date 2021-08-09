﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s finished steel imports fall at higher pace in July, down 15.6% in Jan-July

Monday, 09 August 2021 14:41:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In July this year, China imported 1.049 million mt of finished steel, down 51.4 percent year on year, while down 16.2 percent month on month, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on August 9.

This was connected with overall demand slowdown, though the declining trend was seen only in the finished steel segment, while semis imports were still healthy. A possible decline in domestic crude steel production could support China’s semi-finished imports in the second half of the year.

In the January-July period this year, China imported 8.397 million mt of finished steel, down 15.6 percent year on year, shifting from a year-on-year growth of 0.1 percent recorded in the first six months of the current year.


Tags: Far East  China  semis  imp/exp statistics  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Aug

China's steel industry PPI rises by 33 percent in July
09  Aug

China’s steel exports down 12.2 percent in July from June level
04  Aug

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up further last week
14  Jul

China’s finished steel imports decline by 33.4 percent in June
14  Jul

China’s iron ore imports fall at slower rate in June, up 2.6% in H1