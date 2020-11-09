China’s finished steel imports down 33 percent in Oct from Sept

Monday, 09 November 2020 15:10:01 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In October this year, China imported 1.932 million mt of finished steel, up 88.5 percent year on year, while down 33.03 percent month on month, which reflected the expected slowdown following the previous sharp rise. Most import volumes for October arrival were booked in the summer. The slowdown in October was expected after China imported a huge volume of 2.885 million mt of finished steel in September, which was up 28.8 percent from the previous month.

China imported 17.005 million mt of finished steel during the January-October period of the current year, increasing by 73.9 percent year on year, 1.7 percentage points higher compared to the increase recorded in the first nine months this year.

Chinese traders are still interested in imports for December-January shipment after some earlier slackening of interest, with the focus on semi-finished products and pig iron, while interest in finished steel remains weak.