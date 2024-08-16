China’s FAI increases by 3.6 percent in January-July

In the January-July period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 28.7611 trillion ($4.0 trillion), up 3.6 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first seven months this year, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 4.9 percent year on year. Fixed asset investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 19.3 percent and 9.3 percent year on year, respectively.

In July alone, fixed asset investments (FAI) in China decreased by 0.17 percent month on month.