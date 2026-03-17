China’s FAI increases by 1.8 percent in Jan-Feb 2026

In the January-February period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 5.2721 trillion ($0.76 trillion), up 1.8 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first two months, total FAI in China's infrastructure increased by 11.4 percent year on year. Fixed asset investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 13.0 percent and 3.1 percent year on year, respectively.