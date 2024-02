Wednesday, 28 February 2024 11:58:08 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Total fixed asset investments (FAI) in transportation in China in 2023 totaled RMB 3.9 trillion ($0.55 trillion), up 2.6 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In the 2019-2023 period, total fixed asset investments (FAI) in transportation in China exceeded RMB 18 trillion ($2.5 trillion).

In particular, a total of 2,776 kilometers of high-speed railway lines entered into operation in 2023.