China’s FAI in transportation exceeds RMB 3.6 trillion in Jan-Nov, up 8.9%

Thursday, 21 December 2023 10:29:20 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Total fixed asset investments (FAI) in transportation in China in the January-October period this year totaled RMB 3.6 trillion ($0.51 trillion), up 8.9 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

Total fixed asset investments (FAI) in roads and waterways in China in the first eleven months this year amounted to RMB 2.8 trillion ($0.394 trillion), while the FAI in roads and waterways in China will likely exceed 3.0 trillion.

In particular, the Minister of MOC, Li Xiaopeng mentioned that more than RMB 600 billion ($84.5 billion) of special bonds have been issued and used in the transport sector.

$1 = RMB 7.1012