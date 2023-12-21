﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s FAI in transportation exceeds RMB 3.6 trillion in Jan-Nov, up 8.9%

Thursday, 21 December 2023 10:29:20 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Total fixed asset investments (FAI) in transportation in China in the January-October period this year totaled RMB 3.6 trillion ($0.51 trillion), up 8.9 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

Total fixed asset investments (FAI) in roads and waterways in China in the first eleven months this year amounted to RMB 2.8 trillion ($0.394 trillion), while the FAI in roads and waterways in China will likely exceed 3.0 trillion. 

In particular, the Minister of MOC, Li Xiaopeng mentioned that more than RMB 600 billion ($84.5 billion) of special bonds have been issued and used in the transport sector. 

$1 = RMB 7.1012

 


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

Iron ore prices increase visibly amid replenishment talks, futures jump

21 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese pipe prices mostly post slight declines

21 Dec | Tube and Pipe

Ex-China HDG prices mainly stable from mills, but lower offers appear from traders amid futures fluctuations

21 Dec | Flats and Slab

Shagang Group holds local rebar prices stable for late December

21 Dec | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly during Dec 11-17

21 Dec | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 11% during Dec 1-17

21 Dec | Steel News

Ex-China CRC prices move sideways

20 Dec | Flats and Slab

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 20, 2023

20 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferrosilicon prices in local Chinese market - week 51. 2023

20 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferromanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 51, 2023

20 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials