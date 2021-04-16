China’s FAI growth slows in Q1, but still high at 25.6 percent

Friday, 16 April 2021 14:41:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 9.5994 trillion ($1.47 trillion), up 25.6 percent year on year, while up 6.0 percent compared to the increase recorded in the first quarter of 2019, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the January-February period this year, the FAI growth was 35 percent year on year, and so some slowdown was seen in March, though the general pace of investment growth remained high.

In the given period, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 29.7 percent year on year, 6.9 percentage points slower than that recorded in the first two months of the current year.

Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the first three months rose by 20.8 percent and 29.8 percent year on year, respectively, 5.0 percentage points faster and 7.5 percentage points slower than the increase rates recorded in the first two months.