China's excavator sales up 8.6 percent in July

In July this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 13,690 units, up 8.6 percent year on year, according to the statistics for major excavator manufacturing enterprises issued by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

In particular, in July, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market came to 6,234 units, up 21.9 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export market totaled 7,456 units, down 0.51 percent year on year.

In the January-July period this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 116,903 units, down 3.72 percent year on year, including 59,461 units in the Chinese domestic market, up 6.23 percent year on year, and 57,262 units to the export market, down 12.3 percent year on year.