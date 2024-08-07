 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China's...

China's excavator sales up 8.6 percent in July

Wednesday, 07 August 2024 09:24:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In July this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 13,690 units, up 8.6 percent year on year, according to the statistics for major excavator manufacturing enterprises issued by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

In particular, in July, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market came to 6,234 units, up 21.9 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export market totaled 7,456 units, down 0.51 percent year on year.   

In the January-July period this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 116,903 units, down 3.72 percent year on year, including 59,461 units in the Chinese domestic market, up 6.23 percent year on year, and 57,262 units to the export market, down 12.3 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East Construction 

Similar articles

Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 1.64% in July

01 Aug | Steel News

China's excavator sales expected to increase by 11 percent in July

24 Jul | Steel News

China cuts five-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points on July 22

22 Jul | Steel News

China's excavator sales up 5.31 percent in June

08 Jul | Steel News

Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 0.15% in June from May

01 Jul | Steel News

China's excavator sales expected to rise by 1.5 percent in June

24 Jun | Steel News

China’s real estate investments down faster in Jan-May

18 Jun | Steel News

China's excavator sales up 6.04 percent in May

07 Jun | Steel News

Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 0.25% in May

03 Jun | Steel News

China's excavator sales expected to rise by five percent in May

27 May | Steel News