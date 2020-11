Wednesday, 11 November 2020 12:08:19 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In October this year, excavator sales of 25 key excavator producers in China increased to 27,331 units, up 60.5 percent year on year, with the growth exceeding 50 percent for the sixth consecutive month, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA). In the January-October period this year, excavator sales in China amounted to 263,800 units, up 34.5 percent year on year.

Market analysts said excavator sales in 2020 will maintain a rapid pace of growth.