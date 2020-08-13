China's excavator sales up 54.8 percent in July

Thursday, 13 August 2020 14:19:45 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In July this year, excavator sales of 25 key excavator producers in China increased to 19,110 units, up 54.8 percent year on year, with the growth exceeding 50 percent for the fourth consecutive month, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA). In the January-July period of the year, excavator sales in China amounted to 189,535 units, up 26.7 percent year on year.

Market analysts said booming construction activities in China have contributed to the rapid growth of excavator sales in the country.