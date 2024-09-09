 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China's...

China's excavator sales up 11.8 percent in August

Monday, 09 September 2024 09:42:49 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In August this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 14,647 units, up 11.8 percent year on year, according to the statistics for major excavator manufacturing enterprises issued by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

In particular, in August, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market came to 6,694 units, up 18.1 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export market totaled 7,953 units, up 6.95 percent year on year.

In the January-August period this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 131,550 units, down 2.21 percent year on year, including 66,335 units in the Chinese domestic market, up 7.32 percent year on year, and 65,215 units to the export market, down 10.3 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East Construction 

Similar articles

Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 1.76% in August

03 Sep | Steel News

China to issue RMB 1.4 trillion for ‘white list’ real estate projects, boosting weak steel market

21 Aug | Steel News

China's excavator sales up 8.6 percent in July

07 Aug | Steel News

Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 1.64% in July

01 Aug | Steel News

China's excavator sales expected to increase by 11 percent in July

24 Jul | Steel News

China cuts five-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points on July 22

22 Jul | Steel News

China's excavator sales up 5.31 percent in June

08 Jul | Steel News

Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 0.15% in June from May

01 Jul | Steel News

China's excavator sales expected to rise by 1.5 percent in June

24 Jun | Steel News

China’s real estate investments down faster in Jan-May

18 Jun | Steel News