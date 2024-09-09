China's excavator sales up 11.8 percent in August

In August this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 14,647 units, up 11.8 percent year on year, according to the statistics for major excavator manufacturing enterprises issued by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

In particular, in August, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market came to 6,694 units, up 18.1 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export market totaled 7,953 units, up 6.95 percent year on year.

In the January-August period this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 131,550 units, down 2.21 percent year on year, including 66,335 units in the Chinese domestic market, up 7.32 percent year on year, and 65,215 units to the export market, down 10.3 percent year on year.