China's excavator sales rise by 97.2 percent in January

Wednesday, 10 February 2021 15:38:06 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



In January this year, excavator sales of the 26 key excavator producers in China amounted to 19,601 units, up 97.2 percent year on year, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA), including sales of 16,026 excavator units in the domestic market, up 106.6 percent, and sales of 3,575 units in export markets, up 63.7 percent, both year on year.

