China's excavator sales indicate biggest fall in current year in Nov

Monday, 13 December 2021 11:31:01 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November this year, sales of 25 key excavator producers in China decreased to 20,444 units, down 36.6 percent year on year, indicated a year-on-year decline for the seventh consecutive month and recording the biggest drop since the beginning of the current year, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

In particular, in November, excavator sales in the domestic market amounted to 14,014 units, down 51.4 percent year on year, while sales to the overseas markets reached 6,430 units, up 89 percent year on year.

In the January-November period of the year, excavator sales in China amounted to 318,746 units, up 7.66 percent year on year. In particular, in the first 11 months, excavator sales in the domestic market amounted to 258,934 units, down 2.49 percent year on year, while sales to the overseas markets reached 59,812 units, up 95.9 percent year on year.