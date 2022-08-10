﻿
English
China's excavator sales increase by 3.42 percent in July

Wednesday, 10 August 2022 12:31:07 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In July this year, excavator sales of the 26 major excavator producers in China decreased to 17,939 units, up 3.42 percent year on year, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

In particular, excavator sales to the domestic market amounted to 9,250 units, down 24.9 percent year on year, while sales to the export market reached 8,689 units, up 72.8 percent year on year.

In the January-July period of the current year, excavator sales of the 26 major excavator producers in China amounted to 161,033 units, down 33.2 percent year on year, including 100,374 units to the domestic market and 60,659 units to the export market, down 51.3 percent year on year and up 72.3 percent year on year, respectively.


