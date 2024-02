Monday, 19 February 2024 12:01:19 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In January this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 12,376 units, up 18.5 percent year on year, according to the statistics for major excavator manufacturing enterprises issued by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

In particular, in January, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market came to 5,421 units, up 57.7 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export market totaled 6,955 units, down 0.73 percent year on year.