﻿
China's excavator sales expected to rise by five percent in May

Monday, 27 May 2024 10:48:29 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In May this year, China’s excavator sales are expected to amount to 16,200 units, up 5.0 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).

In particular, in May, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market are expected to amount to 7,700 units, rising by 19.0 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets are foreseen to total 8,500 units, down 17.0 percent year on year.   

In the January-May period this year, China’s excavator sales are expected to decline by 9.0 percent year on year. In the first five months this year, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market are predicted to decrease by 0.5 percent year on year, which is likely to be a bottom level, while excavator sales to the export markets are foreseen to decline by 16.0 percent year on year.  

As for the remainder of the current year, fixed asset investments in infrastructure in China will likely continue to improve, which will exert a positive impact on excavator sales. However, the relatively high inventory levels will negatively affect excavator exports in the given period.


Tags: China Far East Construction 

