China's excavator sales expected to rise by 25 percent in November

Thursday, 24 November 2022 10:53:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November this year, excavator sales in China are expected to amount to 25,500 units, up 25 percent year on year.

In particular, in November, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market will likely reach 15,500 units, up 11 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export market will likely total 10,000 units, up 25 percent year on year.

As a typical investment-dependent and cyclical industry, China’s mining machinery industry is faced with many uncertainties, such as the shock from the Covid-19 pandemic, intensifying competition, rising prices of raw materials and commodities, and complicated international trade relationships.