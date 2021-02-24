China's excavator sales expected to rise by 137 percent in February

Wednesday, 24 February 2021 14:01:14 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In February this year, excavator sales of 25 key excavator producers in China are expected to amount to 22,000 units, up around 137 percent year on year, while rising by 7.3 percent month on month, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA), including sales of 18,000 excavator units in the domestic market, up around 160 percent year on year.

According to the CCMA, China’s excavator sales in the January-February period are expected to amount to 41,601 units, up 116.42 percent year on year. As for 2021 overall, excavator sales will likely indicate a year-on-year rise of more than 10 percent.