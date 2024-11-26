 |  Login 
China's excavator sales expected to rise by 13% in November

Tuesday, 26 November 2024 09:50:23 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In November this year, China’s excavator sales are expected to total 16,900 units, up 13 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).

In particular, in November, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market are estimated at 8,600 units, rising by 15 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets are estimated to have totaled 8,300 units, up 12 percent year on year.

In the January-November period this year, China’s excavator sales are estimated to have increased by 1.5 percent year on year. In the first 11 months this year, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market are estimated to have risen by 10.3 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets are estimated to have declined by six percent year on year.


