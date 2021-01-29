﻿
China's excavator sales expected to rise by 106 percent in January

Friday, 29 January 2021 10:41:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In January this year, the excavator sales of 25 major excavator producers in China are expected to amount to 20,500 units, up 106 percent year on year, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA), including sales of 17,000 excavator units in the domestic market, up 112 percent, and sales of 3,500 units in the export market, up 60 percent, year on year.

In 2020, Chinese excavator sales in the export market amounted to 34,700 units, accounting for around 10 percent of overall Chinese excavator sales in the given year, signaling that there is vast space for further improvement in exports.


