China's excavator sales expected to increase by 10 percent in Oct

In October this year, China’s excavator sales are expected to amount to 16,000 units, up 10 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).

In particular, in October, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market are expected to amount to 8,000 units, rising by 18.0 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets are foreseen to total 8,000 units, up 3.0 percent year on year.

In the January-October period this year, China’s excavator sales are expected to remain stable year on year. In the first ten months this year, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market are predicted to rise by 9.0 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets are foreseen to decline by 8.0 percent year on year.